Virtu Financial LLC Invests $827,000 in Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 641,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Cinedigm by 4,242.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,242,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after buying an additional 4,145,097 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cinedigm by 219.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 681,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 468,153 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Cinedigm during the 1st quarter valued at about $721,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cinedigm by 7.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,079,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,553,000 after acquiring an additional 346,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Cinedigm in the second quarter worth about $380,000. 10.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CIDM stock opened at $2.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.42 million, a P/E ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.49. Cinedigm Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $2.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.78.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.02 million during the quarter. Cinedigm had a negative return on equity of 240.07% and a negative net margin of 93.47%.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on Cinedigm from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

About Cinedigm

Cinedigm Corp. is an independent streaming entertainment company, which engages in the marketing and distribution of movie, television, and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights. It operates through the segments; Cinema Equipment Business, and Content and Entertainment Business (CEG).

