Virtu Financial LLC Invests $970,000 in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 57,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 1,693.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the first quarter valued at $61,000. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JBLU. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.18.

NASDAQ JBLU opened at $15.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.51. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12 month low of $13.57 and a 12 month high of $21.96.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.75) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 300.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Profile

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

