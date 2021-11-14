Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Playtika by 175,600.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Playtika in the first quarter worth $202,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Playtika during the second quarter worth $209,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Playtika during the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Playtika in the first quarter worth about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLTK opened at $22.76 on Friday. Playtika Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $20.88 and a twelve month high of $36.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion and a PE ratio of 32.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.63.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.07). Playtika had a net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 40.71%. The firm had revenue of $635.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.97 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

PLTK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Playtika from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Playtika from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Playtika from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.08.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

