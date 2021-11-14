Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vitru Limited is a distance learning education group. Vitru Limited is based in FLORIANÓPOLIS, Brazil. “

Shares of VTRU stock opened at $13.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.97 million, a PE ratio of 50.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.40. Vitru has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $18.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.71 and a 200 day moving average of $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $31.42 million for the quarter. Vitru had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 3.13%. Analysts anticipate that Vitru will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vitru by 116.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 61,310 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Vitru in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,992,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vitru in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 38.06% of the company’s stock.

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Distance Learning Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.

