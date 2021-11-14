Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Vitru Limited is a distance learning education group. Vitru Limited is based in FLORIANÓPOLIS, Brazil. “
Shares of VTRU stock opened at $13.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.97 million, a PE ratio of 50.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.40. Vitru has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $18.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.71 and a 200 day moving average of $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vitru by 116.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 61,310 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Vitru in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,992,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vitru in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 38.06% of the company’s stock.
Vitru Company Profile
Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Distance Learning Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.
