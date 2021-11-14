VIZIO Holding Corp. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.35) Per Share (NYSE:VZIO)

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for VIZIO in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.26). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for VIZIO’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01).

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on VZIO. Cannonball Research started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

NYSE VZIO opened at $21.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.16. VIZIO has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $28.80.

In other VIZIO news, major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 1,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $35,034.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO William T. Baxter sold 7,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $154,591.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 960,302 shares of company stock valued at $19,818,938.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $595,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,128,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,314,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,880,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $618,000. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

