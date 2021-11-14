VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Acquired by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,756 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $4,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,379,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in VMware by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 42,649 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $6,823,000 after purchasing an additional 21,514 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in VMware by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 758,578 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $121,349,000 after purchasing an additional 29,514 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in VMware during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in VMware by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,070 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $125.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.75. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.76 and a 52-week high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.45.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $27.40 per share. This is a positive change from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total value of $217,532.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,682 shares of company stock valued at $848,550 in the last three months. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VMW shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.56.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

