W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Bought by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,276,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $997,296,000 after purchasing an additional 34,352 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 861,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,587,000 after acquiring an additional 37,332 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 8.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 453,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,789,000 after acquiring an additional 35,525 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 548.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 436,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,397,000 after acquiring an additional 369,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 12.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 410,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,999,000 after acquiring an additional 45,082 shares in the last quarter. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GWW opened at $489.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $429.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $442.18. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $356.23 and a 12-month high of $491.27.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $254,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GWW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $509.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $476.92.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

