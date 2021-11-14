Walleye Capital LLC Acquires 3,031 Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 38.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,076,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,610,000 after buying an additional 3,082,413 shares in the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation lifted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 997.1% in the second quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 4,124,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,110,000 after buying an additional 3,748,294 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,668,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,753,000 after buying an additional 21,993 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 16.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,287,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,899,000 after buying an additional 452,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 29.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,320,000 after buying an additional 435,371 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ELY opened at $29.21 on Friday. Callaway Golf has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $37.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 11.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.10.

In related news, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 4,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $127,144,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

