Walleye Capital LLC Buys 19,105 Shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 124.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,105 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 3,154.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the second quarter valued at $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 22.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the second quarter valued at $84,000. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cornerstone Building Brands alerts:

NYSE CNR opened at $17.04 on Friday. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $19.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 2.04.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.16). Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cornerstone Building Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.