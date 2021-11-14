Walleye Capital LLC Buys 3,364 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 114.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 33.7% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1.5% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 17.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the second quarter worth $28,000.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 20,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.24, for a total value of $2,606,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total transaction of $1,069,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,464 shares of company stock worth $5,518,759. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CDAY. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.17.

CDAY stock opened at $119.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.21 and a beta of 1.37. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.20 and a twelve month high of $130.37.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

