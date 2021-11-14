Walleye Capital LLC Has $652,000 Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 55.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 7,946.1% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,432,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,000,000 after buying an additional 1,414,410 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the second quarter worth $79,694,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 76.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,582,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,440,000 after buying an additional 687,151 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 84.8% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 896,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,366,000 after buying an additional 411,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,784,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,843,000 after buying an additional 410,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LNC. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.36.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $802,985.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total transaction of $10,807,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 372,352 shares of company stock worth $27,359,947 over the last ninety days. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $73.71 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $40.10 and a 12-month high of $77.57. The company has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.59.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.95). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.28%.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

