Walleye Capital LLC Invests $573,000 in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 114,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCOR. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in comScore during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in comScore by 44.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 66,461 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in comScore during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in comScore during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in comScore by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 324,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider William Paul Livek bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $79,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,064,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,841.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 45,676 shares of company stock valued at $167,005. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

SCOR opened at $3.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $303.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.13. comScore, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $5.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.16. comScore had a negative net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 31.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that comScore, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of comScore from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of comScore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

comScore, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

