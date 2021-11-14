Walleye Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PI. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Impinj by 66.5% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 482,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,445,000 after acquiring an additional 192,726 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 8.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,465,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,613,000 after buying an additional 116,340 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 664.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 105,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after buying an additional 91,743 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj in the first quarter valued at $4,834,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj in the second quarter valued at $3,755,000. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Impinj alerts:

In other news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $33,469.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 294,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,412,901.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,716 shares of company stock worth $4,214,366 in the last quarter. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PI opened at $78.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.21. Impinj, Inc. has a one year low of $33.24 and a one year high of $82.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.44 and a beta of 2.34.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $45.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.13 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 43.37% and a negative net margin of 26.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PI. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Impinj from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Impinj in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Impinj from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.56.

About Impinj

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.