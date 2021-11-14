Walleye Capital LLC Sells 7,860 Shares of NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI)

Walleye Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,860 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.14% of NexImmune worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEXI. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of NexImmune during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in NexImmune during the second quarter worth about $39,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in NexImmune during the first quarter worth about $184,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NexImmune during the first quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in NexImmune during the first quarter worth about $252,000. 42.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NexImmune stock opened at $10.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.06. NexImmune, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $28.00.

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts predict that NexImmune, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexImmune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

NexImmune Company Profile

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

