Walleye Capital LLC Takes Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 4.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 897,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,016,000 after buying an additional 41,551 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 106,864.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 86,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 86,560 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 76.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 95,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 41,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 755.3% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 141,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 125,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHX opened at $24.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 66.57 and a beta of 3.20. ChampionX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.17.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $818.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.93 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CHX shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. COKER & PALMER raised ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ChampionX in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.95.

In related news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 48,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $1,317,401.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

