Walleye Capital LLC Takes Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 4.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 897,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,016,000 after buying an additional 41,551 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 106,864.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 86,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 86,560 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 76.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 95,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 41,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 755.3% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 141,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 125,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:CHX opened at $24.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 66.57 and a beta of 3.20. ChampionX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.17.
Several research analysts have recently commented on CHX shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. COKER & PALMER raised ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ChampionX in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.95.
In related news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 48,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $1,317,401.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.
ChampionX Profile
ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.
Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX).
Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.