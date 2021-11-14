Warburg Research Reiterates “€82.50” Price Target for Aurubis (ETR:NDA)

Warburg Research set a €82.50 ($97.06) price objective on Aurubis (ETR:NDA) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

NDA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Aurubis in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of Aurubis in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on shares of Aurubis in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. DZ Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €76.44 ($89.93).

Shares of ETR:NDA opened at €77.94 ($91.69) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.21. Aurubis has a 12 month low of €59.14 ($69.58) and a 12 month high of €87.74 ($103.22). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €70.59 and a 200 day moving average price of €75.56. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

