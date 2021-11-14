Wedbush Boosts SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Price Target to $65.00

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) had its target price hoisted by Wedbush from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SEAS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. B. Riley raised their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SeaWorld Entertainment has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.73.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

SEAS opened at $63.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.94. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $70.48.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $521.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.55 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 204.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 391.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.96) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,594 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $257,309.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $125,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,215 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,254 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.