Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 7,043 The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNTG. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in The Pennant Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $856,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in The Pennant Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in The Pennant Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in The Pennant Group by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 14,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in The Pennant Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $300,000. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PNTG shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of The Pennant Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist cut their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Pennant Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

PNTG opened at $26.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $753.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.21 and a beta of 2.37. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.03 and a fifty-two week high of $69.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.