Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Has $592,000 Stock Position in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Zymeworks were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Zymeworks by 3.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Zymeworks during the first quarter worth about $298,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Zymeworks by 2.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,346,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,210,000 after purchasing an additional 54,871 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 12.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,742,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,031,000 after acquiring an additional 198,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZYME shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Thursday, September 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Monday, September 20th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Zymeworks from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James set a $74.00 price target on Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zymeworks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.44.

Shares of ZYME opened at $20.15 on Friday. Zymeworks Inc. has a one year low of $18.91 and a one year high of $59.03. The company has a market cap of $937.98 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.22.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.08). Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 936.34% and a negative return on equity of 60.71%. Equities analysts expect that Zymeworks Inc. will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Zymeworks Profile

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

