Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Has $825,000 Stock Holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) by 28.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,276 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 39.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,114,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,516,000 after buying an additional 884,970 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 41.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 27.7% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $2,906,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 35.4% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. 47.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTAI opened at $34.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $965.80 million, a P/E ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.78 and its 200-day moving average is $30.32. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $67.74.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.12. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.07) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BTAI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.50.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

