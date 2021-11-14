Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 303,484 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,606,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303,484 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $134,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 24,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 21.5% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $52.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.88 and its 200-day moving average is $52.31. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

