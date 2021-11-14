Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stock Position in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) by 196.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,045,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,354,655 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Bumble were worth $117,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,224,664,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Bumble by 311.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,469,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,032,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140,121 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Bumble by 192.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,111,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,596 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,760,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Bumble by 109.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,650,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,090,000 after acquiring an additional 863,954 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BMBL shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Bumble from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Bumble from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Bumble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Bumble from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.13.

In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 20,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total transaction of $1,084,266,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Shares of Bumble stock opened at $36.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.15 and its 200-day moving average is $51.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion and a PE ratio of 23.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bumble Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.90 and a 12-month high of $84.80.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Bumble had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 41.61%. Analysts expect that Bumble Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

