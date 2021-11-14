Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $130.56 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,125,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,401 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $130,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.2% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 312,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,207,000 after buying an additional 50,334 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,186,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,479,000 after buying an additional 1,417,461 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 163.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 161,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,900,000 after buying an additional 99,952 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.9% in the second quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.8% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VGSH opened at $61.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.44. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $61.10 and a twelve month high of $62.03.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

