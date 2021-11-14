Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 191.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,298,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,165,995 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $122,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,369,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $610,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,027 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,469,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,785,000 after purchasing an additional 178,356 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,222,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,631,000 after acquiring an additional 231,080 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 3,949.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,208,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,079,000.

Shares of EWC opened at $40.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.83 and a 200 day moving average of $37.32. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.76 and a fifty-two week high of $40.05.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

