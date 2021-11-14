Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 638,484 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 56,331 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $119,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 18.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 191,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,970,000 after purchasing an additional 30,108 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 10.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 4.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 131,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,720,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 22.1% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank during the first quarter valued at $104,000. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FRC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Republic Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.50.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $219.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $128.60 and a 1 year high of $222.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $206.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.10. The stock has a market cap of $38.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.12.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.14%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

