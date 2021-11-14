WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $42.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 14.29% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “WestRock’ fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share and revenues beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate and improved year over year. For the first quarter of fiscal 2022, the company expects earnings per share in the range of 56 to 67 cents. The mid-point of the guidance indicates a meager year-over-year growth of 1%. While the company’s results are expected to benefit from strong demand and price increases across all grades, it will be offset by higher recycled fiber, energy, virgin fiber, chemicals and transportation costs. Continued labor shortage and supply chain challenges are also likely impact the company’s production and its ability to meet the strong demand. These headwinds are expected to continue through fiscal 2022. Higher planned maintenance outage will also hurt the company’s results in fiscal 2022.”

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist initiated coverage on WestRock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on WestRock from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on WestRock from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.77.

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $49.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.36. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.19. WestRock has a 52 week low of $39.34 and a 52 week high of $62.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.09. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that WestRock will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in WestRock by 5.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,153,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,604,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,498 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,987,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,595,921,000 after purchasing an additional 459,434 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in WestRock by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,945,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $635,766,000 after buying an additional 504,456 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of WestRock by 8.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,394,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $340,329,000 after buying an additional 482,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in WestRock by 112.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,820,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

