Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $141.65 Million

Brokerages expect Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) to report $141.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Whole Earth Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $147.00 million and the lowest is $136.30 million. Whole Earth Brands reported sales of $75.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will report full year sales of $502.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $497.60 million to $508.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $548.70 million, with estimates ranging from $547.00 million to $550.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Whole Earth Brands.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). Whole Earth Brands had a positive return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FREE. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Whole Earth Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

FREE stock opened at $12.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.67. The stock has a market cap of $479.85 million, a P/E ratio of -69.27 and a beta of 0.31. Whole Earth Brands has a twelve month low of $7.78 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FREE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 272.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,508,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,417 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,218,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,098,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 3,359.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 501,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,270,000 after purchasing an additional 486,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 576,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,356,000 after buying an additional 291,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

About Whole Earth Brands

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

