William Blair Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) – Analysts at William Blair raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Open Lending in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.51 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.80. William Blair also issued estimates for Open Lending’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Open Lending had a return on equity of 68.37% and a net margin of 36.64%. The firm had revenue of $58.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LPRO. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Open Lending from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Open Lending from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Open Lending from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Open Lending from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.82.

Open Lending stock opened at $29.49 on Friday. Open Lending has a 12-month low of $26.80 and a 12-month high of $44.00. The company has a quick ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 49.98 and a beta of 0.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Open Lending by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 979,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,200,000 after purchasing an additional 407,232 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP bought a new position in Open Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,149,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Open Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,432,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Open Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Open Lending by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 46,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 13,713 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 330,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total transaction of $10,513,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $1,010,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,356,876 shares of company stock valued at $46,100,354 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

