William Blair Weighs in on Amplitude Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Amplitude in a report released on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair analyst B. Suri now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.50). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Amplitude’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

Get Amplitude alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.20.

NASDAQ AMPL opened at $73.86 on Friday. Amplitude has a one year low of $48.86 and a one year high of $87.98.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the third quarter worth $995,000. StepStone Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the third quarter worth $337,000. CNA Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the third quarter worth $425,000. Pathway Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the third quarter worth $7,946,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the third quarter worth $1,612,000.

About Amplitude

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.