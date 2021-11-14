Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Position Boosted by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) by 336.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,135 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Workhorse Group were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Workhorse Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,514,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,483,000 after purchasing an additional 223,161 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Workhorse Group by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 300,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 73,573 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Workhorse Group by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 72,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 16,101 shares in the last quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC boosted its stake in Workhorse Group by 175.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 50,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Workhorse Group by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 40,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 23,765 shares in the last quarter. 38.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

WKHS opened at $7.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 2.54. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $42.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.32 and a 200-day moving average of $10.01. The company has a quick ratio of 21.65, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.58). Workhorse Group had a net margin of 1,095.71% and a negative return on equity of 84.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WKHS shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Workhorse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Workhorse Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workhorse Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WKHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.