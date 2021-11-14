WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Given New C$185.00 Price Target at Raymond James

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on WSPOF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$155.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$150.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$157.00 to C$166.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$160.00 to C$162.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$145.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $178.80.

Shares of WSP Global stock opened at $144.51 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.92 and a 200 day moving average of $121.72. WSP Global has a fifty-two week low of $70.59 and a fifty-two week high of $149.07.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

