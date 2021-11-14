WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

WSPOF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on WSP Global from C$150.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on WSP Global from C$155.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on WSP Global from C$168.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on WSP Global from C$145.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on WSP Global from C$155.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WSP Global currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $178.80.

Shares of OTCMKTS WSPOF opened at $144.51 on Wednesday. WSP Global has a 1-year low of $70.59 and a 1-year high of $149.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.72.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

