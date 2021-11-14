WSP Global (TSE:WSP) PT Raised to C$180.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at ATB Capital from C$150.00 to C$180.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on WSP. Scotiabank upped their price objective on WSP Global from C$150.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on WSP Global to C$152.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$155.00 target price on shares of WSP Global in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on WSP Global to C$168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on WSP Global from C$166.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$179.46.

Get WSP Global alerts:

Shares of WSP opened at C$181.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.46. WSP Global has a 1 year low of C$89.22 and a 1 year high of C$187.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$162.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$149.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

In related news, Director Alexandre L’heureux sold 59,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$164.17, for a total transaction of C$9,707,372.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,684,878.76.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.