Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) PT Lowered to $101.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $112.00 to $101.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $93.95 on Wednesday. Wynn Resorts has a 52 week low of $78.55 and a 52 week high of $143.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.48 and its 200-day moving average is $106.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 2.40.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($7.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post -5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $36,868.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 379 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

