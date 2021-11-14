Xero (OTCMKTS:XROLF) Lifted to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Xero (OTCMKTS:XROLF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS XROLF opened at $102.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.69. Xero has a fifty-two week low of $84.47 and a fifty-two week high of $118.84.
Xero Company Profile
Featured Story: Balance Sheet
Receive News & Ratings for Xero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.