Xero (OTCMKTS:XROLF) Lifted to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Xero (OTCMKTS:XROLF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS XROLF opened at $102.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.69. Xero has a fifty-two week low of $84.47 and a fifty-two week high of $118.84.

Xero Company Profile

Xero Ltd. engages in the provision of online business solutions for small businesses and their advisors. It operates through the Australia and New Zealand, and International geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Kenneth Drury and Hamish Edwards on July 6, 2006 and is headquartered in Wellington, New Zealand.

