XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “XOMA Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development, and manufacturing of therapeutic antibodies to treat autoimmune, infectious, inflammatory, and oncological diseases. The company’s flagship product is gevokizumab, a humanized antibody to interleukin-1ß with potential for the treatment of the inflammatory cause of multiple diseases. XOMA Corporation, formally known as XOMA Ltd., is headquartered in Berkeley, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on XOMA. Aegis dropped their price target on XOMA from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wedbush lowered XOMA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on XOMA from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, XOMA has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.00.

XOMA stock opened at $25.89 on Wednesday. XOMA has a twelve month low of $20.63 and a twelve month high of $46.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.88 and its 200-day moving average is $29.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.82 million, a PE ratio of -129.45 and a beta of 0.78.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.31). XOMA had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 million. On average, research analysts expect that XOMA will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in XOMA by 4.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after buying an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in XOMA in the third quarter worth $25,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in XOMA by 222.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in XOMA by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 463,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,479,000 after buying an additional 8,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in XOMA by 22.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. 55.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

