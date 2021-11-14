Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $28.00. The stock had previously closed at $19.53, but opened at $23.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Xponential Fitness shares last traded at $22.11, with a volume of 8,636 shares changing hands.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup assumed coverage on Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Xponential Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Xponential Fitness from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xponential Fitness presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.06.

Get Xponential Fitness alerts:

In other news, CFO John P. Meloun acquired 9,975 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $109,625.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,782.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Geisler acquired 18,501 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $200,920.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,037,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,182,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,393,000. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.62.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.12). Equities analysts expect that Xponential Fitness Inc will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF)

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Xponential Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xponential Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.