Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $551,000 Holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Altice USA during the second quarter worth $243,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Altice USA by 4.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 44,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Altice USA by 68.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,258,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,977,000 after buying an additional 511,749 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in Altice USA by 78.1% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 566,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,335,000 after buying an additional 248,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA during the second quarter worth $123,024,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Altice USA alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $82,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.22 per share, with a total value of $103,320.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $193,890 in the last three months. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

ATUS opened at $17.40 on Friday. Altice USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.07 and a twelve month high of $38.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.04.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Altice USA had a net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 87.53%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Altice USA’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $47.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altice USA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.43.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.