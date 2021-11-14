Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,305,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter worth about $24,499,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Equity Residential by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,705,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,336,000 after purchasing an additional 447,952 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 7.0% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Equity Residential from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.93.

In other Equity Residential news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $552,795.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total transaction of $4,376,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EQR stock opened at $86.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.78. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $56.08 and a 12 month high of $88.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $623.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.14 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.46%.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

