Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 507.7% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period.

Shares of VB stock opened at $237.71 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $172.85 and a 12-month high of $241.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $227.12 and a 200-day moving average of $223.96.

