Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Stake in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter worth $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter worth $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter worth $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

SC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $48.00 to $41.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Stephens boosted their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.73.

Santander Consumer USA stock opened at $41.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.82. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $42.39. The company has a current ratio of 58.64, a quick ratio of 58.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 38.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

