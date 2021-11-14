YENTEN (YTN) Trading Up 3.1% This Week

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded down 17.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 14th. During the last seven days, YENTEN has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. One YENTEN coin can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. YENTEN has a total market capitalization of $108,007.67 and $258.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,326.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,565.09 or 0.07096792 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.67 or 0.00416117 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $663.98 or 0.01032213 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.66 or 0.00086531 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $269.96 or 0.00419674 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $176.61 or 0.00274549 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $167.71 or 0.00260717 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004504 BTC.

YENTEN Coin Profile

YTN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YENTEN’s official website is yentencoin.info . YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

YENTEN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YENTEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YENTEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

