YETI (NYSE:YETI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

YETI (NYSE:YETI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.510-$2.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.40 billion.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on YETI from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on YETI from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised YETI from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on YETI from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on YETI from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, YETI currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.89.

NYSE:YETI traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,374,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,850. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.12. YETI has a twelve month low of $55.80 and a twelve month high of $108.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.61.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. YETI had a return on equity of 57.19% and a net margin of 15.04%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that YETI will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 10,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,099,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 13,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,248,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,901 shares of company stock worth $6,904,101. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in YETI stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 888,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132,276 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.02% of YETI worth $81,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

