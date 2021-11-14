York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The York Water Company impounds, purifies and distributes water. They are regulated by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission in the areas of billing, payment procedures, dispute processing, terminations, service territory, and rate setting. They must obtain PPUC approval before changing any of the aforementioned procedures. “

Shares of NASDAQ:YORW opened at $48.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $640.98 million, a PE ratio of 38.53 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. York Water has a twelve month low of $40.70 and a twelve month high of $53.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.42.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). York Water had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 30.47%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that York Water will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.1874 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. York Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.06%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of YORW. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in York Water by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 281,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,771,000 after purchasing an additional 43,016 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in York Water in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,761,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in York Water by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 32,661 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in York Water in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,264,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in York Water by 512.6% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 25,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.28% of the company’s stock.

About York Water

The York Water Co engages in impounding, purifying, and distribution of drinking water. It owns and operates wastewater collection systems and wastewater treatment systems. The company was founded on February 23, 1816 and is headquartered in York, PA.

