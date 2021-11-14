Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.59 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) to announce $41.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $41.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $41.29 million. BioDelivery Sciences International posted sales of $42.17 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will report full-year sales of $164.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $164.30 million to $165.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $204.73 million, with estimates ranging from $194.40 million to $216.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BioDelivery Sciences International.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $41.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.05 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 18.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BDSI shares. HC Wainwright downgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.60 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BioDelivery Sciences International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.09.

In related news, Director Mark A. Sirgo bought 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin Kotler bought 257,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.47 per share, with a total value of $894,566.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 97,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 16,951 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 647.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,265,066 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,567,000 after buying an additional 1,095,810 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,748,634 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,312,000 after buying an additional 81,687 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 402,287 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 13,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BDSI opened at $3.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $4.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.71. The company has a market capitalization of $320.11 million, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.73.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

