Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.43 Million

Equities analysts expect Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) to report $23.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.40 million and the highest is $23.45 million. Castle Biosciences reported sales of $17.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full-year sales of $92.50 million for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $117.58 million, with estimates ranging from $114.06 million to $121.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Castle Biosciences.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.13). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 34.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CSTL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.83.

Castle Biosciences stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.68. The stock had a trading volume of 143,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,665. Castle Biosciences has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $107.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.36 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.96 and a 200 day moving average of $66.98.

In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Bernhard E. Spiess sold 15,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total value of $1,167,087.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $141,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,888 shares of company stock worth $6,451,558 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 36.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 669,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,492,000 after acquiring an additional 178,844 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 6.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 7.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 365,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,296,000 after buying an additional 25,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the third quarter worth $9,833,000. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

