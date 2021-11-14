Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Navigator’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. Navigator posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navigator will report full year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Navigator.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). Navigator had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $68.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.49 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Navigator from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of NYSE NVGS traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.00. The stock had a trading volume of 179,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,775. Navigator has a fifty-two week low of $7.27 and a fifty-two week high of $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.63. The company has a market cap of $503.01 million, a P/E ratio of 60.00 and a beta of 2.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Navigator by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,309 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in Navigator by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 16,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Navigator by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 365,461 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Navigator by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navigator during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

