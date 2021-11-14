Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) to Announce $0.55 EPS

Analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) will announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Overstock.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.64. Overstock.com reported earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 111.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Overstock.com will report full-year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.54. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Overstock.com.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Overstock.com had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $689.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

OSTK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.83.

In other Overstock.com news, insider Meghan Tuohig sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Alan Baker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,821,347. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Overstock.com during the second quarter worth $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 12,600.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Overstock.com during the third quarter worth $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 700.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Overstock.com during the second quarter worth $78,000. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSTK traded up $4.60 on Friday, reaching $103.07. 700,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,512,165. Overstock.com has a one year low of $46.75 and a one year high of $112.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.02. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 4.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

