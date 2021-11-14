Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $237.25 Million

Brokerages forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) will post $237.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PotlatchDeltic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $244.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $230.00 million. PotlatchDeltic reported sales of $337.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PotlatchDeltic.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 31.81%. The business had revenue of $287.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

PCH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 41.1% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 41.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 159,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,229,000 after purchasing an additional 46,587 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 6.3% during the third quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 45,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 958.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 50,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 46,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 109,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,657,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PCH opened at $55.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.23. PotlatchDeltic has a 12-month low of $42.23 and a 12-month high of $65.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is currently 22.91%.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

