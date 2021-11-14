Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $237.25 Million

Brokerages forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) will post $237.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PotlatchDeltic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $244.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $230.00 million. PotlatchDeltic reported sales of $337.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 7th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PotlatchDeltic.
PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 31.81%. The business had revenue of $287.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 41.1% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 41.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 159,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,229,000 after purchasing an additional 46,587 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 6.3% during the third quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 45,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 958.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 50,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 46,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 109,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,657,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ PCH opened at $55.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.23. PotlatchDeltic has a 12-month low of $42.23 and a 12-month high of $65.67.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is currently 22.91%.
About PotlatchDeltic
PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.
