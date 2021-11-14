Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) to Announce $0.80 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) will announce $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the highest is $0.83. Sensata Technologies posted earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $3.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sensata Technologies.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $951.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sensata Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.90.

ST traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 699,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,873. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Sensata Technologies has a 1 year low of $45.79 and a 1 year high of $64.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.48 and its 200-day moving average is $57.80.

In related news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $1,173,258.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 45,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $2,571,079.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5,697.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

