Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) to Announce $0.80 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2021

Analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) will announce $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the highest is $0.83. Sensata Technologies posted earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $3.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sensata Technologies.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $951.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sensata Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.90.

ST traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 699,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,873. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Sensata Technologies has a 1 year low of $45.79 and a 1 year high of $64.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.48 and its 200-day moving average is $57.80.

In related news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $1,173,258.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 45,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $2,571,079.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5,697.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sensata Technologies (ST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST)

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.